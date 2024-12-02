Lorry collides with RTC bus; Passenger falls out and fatally run over

Hyderabad: One person was killed and several others injured after their Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus was hit by a lorry from behind on a bridge over the Krishna River near the Karnataka-Telangana border, on Tuesday morning, December 2.

The accident occurred in the Narayanpet district of Telangana. The RTC bus was travelling from Raichur to Hyderabad.

The deceased, identified as Kathike Suresh, a native of Tankara village in Hanwada mandal of Mahabubnagar district, fell outside the bus from the impact. He was tragically run over by the bus before it could come to a halt.

