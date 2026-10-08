Lorry rams into two vehicles in Mulugu, CRPF jawan killed

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Muguram Ramakanth, who was attached to the CRPF's 39th Battalion.

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A large truck crashes into a white car in a grassy, wooded area with onlookers nearby.
Lorry rams into two vehicles in Mulugu, CRPF Jawan killed

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, and five others injured after a lorry crashed into a DCM vehicle and a car near the Pasra Forest Check Post in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district on Thursday, October 8.

The deceased has been identified as Muguram Ramakanth, who was attached to the CRPF’s 39th Battalion in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district.

Ramakanth was travelling on the Pasra-Tadvai stretch along with three other jawans when the speeding lorry hit their DCM vehicle. He died on the spot while Girish Kumar, Prem Prakash, and Ram Prasad sustained injuries.

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The lorry then collided with a car, injuring two employees of the Govindaraopet Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO), Safiya and Ramesh.

The accident resulted in a two-kilometre-long traffic jam on National Highway 163 (Warangal-Eturunagaram).

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