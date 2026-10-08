One killed as speeding car rams motorcycle in Telangana’s Moinabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was killed and another person suffered serious injuries when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Moinabad mandal.

The deceased was identified as Dubba Subhash (35), a resident of Moinabad. His pillion rider, Jayant Bal from Chhattisgarh, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the car, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit the motorcycle with force. Subhash suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Local residents immediately shifted the injured Jayant Bal to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicated that overspeeding was the likely cause of the accident. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the collision, including the speed of the car and the manner in which the accident occurred.

Subhash’s brother Varaprasad lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the car driver, Puttari Naveen, and launched an investigation.