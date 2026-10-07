Three killed in Telangana’s Chevella hit-and-run

The bodies were shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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Three killed in Telangana's Chevella hit-and-run
Three killed in Telangana's Chevella hit-and-run

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were killed and a six-year-old girl was injured when an unidentified lorry hit their motorcycle from behind on Gollapally village road in Chevella on the night of Tuesday, October 6.

The deceased were identified as Kummari Madhu, 33, a labourer, his wife Savithri, 28, and their four-year-old son Danush, all residents of Medipalli village in Moinabad mandal. Their six-year-old daughter Akshaya sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the family was travelling from Chevella towards their village on the motorcycle when the unidentified lorry hit them from behind around 9.30 p.m. The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

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The impact left the three family members dead on the spot, while Akshaya suffered injuries. The bodies were shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify the lorry involved in the hit-and-run.

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