3 children, 2 women hurt as plaster falls at Telangana Anganwadi

The slab gave way around noon while children were having their midday meal. Terrified children screamed and ran out of the building.

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Debris and broken plaster on the ground after a fall at Anganwadi.

Hyderabad: Two mothers who had gone to feed their children lunch and three young children were injured when chunks of plaster fell from the ceiling of an Anganwadi centre at Ankusapur-Teliguda village in Asifabad mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday, October 6.

The slab gave way around noon while children were having their midday meal. Terrified children screamed and ran out of the building.

The two mothers, Bavune Soni and Podori Sandhyarani, suffered serious head injuries, Eenadu reported. Among the children, Bavune Niharika, 4, was hurt on the leg, Kawalkar Sainath, 5, on the head and Satvika, 3, on the hand. Their injuries were described as minor.

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Locals shifted all five to the Asifabad government hospital. Doctors said they are being treated and are out of danger.

The district collector rushed to the hospital after hearing of the incident and enquired about the condition of the injured children and their mothers. The newspaper said officials had taken up relief measures and were investigating the incident.

Residents have demanded that officials inspect the Anganwadi building and take steps to make it safe. The children’s escape from a larger tragedy is attributed to their running out as soon as the plaster began falling.

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