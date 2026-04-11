‘Love Jihad’ cases on rise in Congress-ruled states: Union Minister

The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th April 2026 10:03 pm IST
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Dharwad: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that ‘love jihad’ cases are on the rise in states governed by the Congress, and urged the Karnataka government to consider the issue seriously and take necessary action.

He also claimed that a “systematic network” is behind such incidents.

“It is happening everywhere and there seems to be a systematic network. Such cases are on the rise where Congress is in power. The government should consider this seriously and not let people come onto the street to fight against it,” Joshi said in response to a question on the Hubballi “Love Jihad” incident.

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Recently in Hubballi, Hindu activists and relatives of a girl’s family alleged that a gym trainer attempted ‘love Jihad’ and sexually assaulted her.

The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

Reacting to the murder of a Youth Congress leader in Dharwad, the Union Minister, who is also the MP from the region alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state.

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“There is a serious law and order issue in the state. This is natural because there is large scale corruption and money involved in police transfers. I don’t know the details of yesterday’s incident, but preliminary information I have from the media is that one Congress leader has murdered another Congress leader. If a Congress leader lacks protection, we should consider the state’s law and order situation,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th April 2026 10:03 pm IST

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