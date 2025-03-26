Love K-culture? Hyderabad now has its first Korean photo booth

South Korean pop culture has become a global phenomenon, shaping trends across industries—from skincare routines to binge-worthy K-dramas, chart-topping K-pop bands to chic fashion. Its influence is undeniable and Hyderabad is no exception. Known for embracing diverse cultures, the city has witnessed a growing love for Korean cuisine, an influx of K-beauty products and even dedicated K-pop fan meets.

Now, adding to this wave of cultural influence, Hyderabad has welcomed its first-ever Korean photo booth. With social media fueling the craze for these nostalgic yet trendy photo booths, Hyderabadis can now indulge in this unique experience without any FOMO.

The photo booth trend

What was once a popular pastime in the 2000s, the photobooths have made a strong comeback in Korea, reinvented for the social media age. These photo booths now offer high-quality prints, themed backgrounds and fun props, making them a must-visit for Gen Z.

The rise of these booths is driven by the desire to capture and share moments instantly. With QR codes allowing easy access to digital versions of the photos, they have become a key part of social outings and a popular way to create shareable memories. These photo booths are proving to be more than a fad- they are a modern way to create lasting moments.

Korean photo booth in Hyderabad

Bringing this global trend to Hyderabad is The Foto Co., the city’s first-ever Korean-style photo booth. Located inside Makau Kitchen and Bar in Jubilee Hills, it offers a dedicated space for capturing fun, high-quality photo strips. The best part? There is no need to dine in, just walk in and enjoy the experience.

With various filters, a curtained backdrop and instant prints, this photo booth brings the charm of South Korea to Hyderabad.

Price- Rs. 200 for 2 strips

Timings- Monday to Thursday: 2 pm – 11 pm

Friday to Sunday: 12:30 pm- 12:30 am