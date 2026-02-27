Love marriage turns fatal: Man killed in suspected honour crime in AP

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a clothes trader was brutally murdered at Vemulapalli, a suburb of Dwarapudi in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, late on Thursday night, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Rao, who had married his classmate Sandhya, currently working as a Deputy Tahsildar, in a love marriage, reportedly against her family’s wishes.

Marriage opposed over caste differences

According to police, Sandhya’s elder brother Chandrapal and younger brother Giribabu had allegedly opposed the marriage, citing caste differences. The couple reportedly got married at Annavaram on Thursday morning and later reached Vemulapalli.

At around 11:30 pm, the accused brothers allegedly confronted the couple and attacked them.

Attacked with stone

During the assault, Prakash Rao was allegedly knocked to the ground and hit on the face with a stone, resulting in his death on the spot, police said. Sandhya is said to have witnessed the attack.

Local youths, alerted by the commotion, caught hold of Chandrapal and Giribabu and tied them to the shed pillars before informing the police.

Accused taken into custody

The Mandapet Rural Circle Inspector (CI) and Sub-Inspector (SI) rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Police are also questioning Deputy Tahsildar Sandhya as part of the probe. Further details are awaited.