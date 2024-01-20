Love strikes again: Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actress Sana Javed

Shoaib Malik, the renowned Pakistani cricketer, has tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed in an intimate ceremony today, January 20, 2024. The news of their wedding came as a surprise to many. Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple looked stunning in their traditional attire, and the pictures from their wedding ceremony have been making rounds on social media. Fans have been congratulating the couple on their new journey together.

Shoaib Malik, 41, posted a photo with his new bride Sana Javed, on Instagram with a caption reading: “And We created you in pairs.”

Javed married Umair Jaswal in an intimate Nikah ceremony in 2020, however, rumours of their split surfaced recently after the duo removed all traces of their couple pictures from social media.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Sana Javed has changed her name on Instagram, officially confirming the news of getting married to Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik is a well-known Pakistani cricketer who has played for the national team for over two decades. He has also played for various international teams, including the Barbados Tridents, the Hobart Hurricanes, and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sana Javed is a popular Pakistani actor who has appeared in various television dramas and films.

We wish the newlyweds a happy and prosperous life together!