Love thy neighbour, yes, but also love animals and the environment you live in

By Asif Khan

Every day on my morning walk (in the suburbs of Chicago, the USA) I see the same people. There are times when I see some new people walking their dogs on the leash. I am among those who walk without a dog. That does not mean I do not like dogs. I do. From time to time I stop to talk to the dog lovers.

While I walk my unleashed mind jogs in different directions to admire nature and capture the gift of God with my cellphone camera. I share the pics I take with my family and friends.

On my return from my morning walk sometimes I meet Aaaron Berlowe returning from the Synagogue after his morning prayers known as Shacharit. There is no better way to start your day with remembrance of God, trying cleansing your mind and soul. After the courteous exchange of greetings, we chat a little and move on after wishing each other.

His next chore of the day is to walk his dog Chloe to give her some fresh air. It is mandatory for every dog lover to take their dogs for a walk.

The other day I was late for my morning walk. While I was returning from the park, I saw Aaron who had already returned from the Synagogue and came out to walk his dog. But this time instead of holding the dog on the leash, he was pushing a stroller with Chloe comfortably sitting in it. After we exchanged greetings I asked him what was the matter with Chloe. He said she is unwell and can’t walk. But she is improving and will be walking in a few weeks. I was touched by his kindness towards his dog and told him that kindness and compassion are the attributes of the God Almighty.

Humanity is not just limited to humans but also extends to caring for the environment and every living being. We must all come together to show true humanity and help other humans, animals, and our environment to heal and prosper.

Asif Khan is from Hyderabad (India), living in Chicago for the last 32 years. He is a banker by profession but has an interest in painting, poetry and photography. His collection of poems was published by The Highland Park Poetry Organization. On the other hand, some of the photographs he took have appeared in Smithsonian Magazine.