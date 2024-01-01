Lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari’s latest video grabs eyeballs

Mumbai: Rumors are swirling around the budding friendship of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The two young stars have been spotted together on numerous occasions, fueling speculations about a possible romance.

Their latest appearance together on New Year’s Eve added more fuel to the gossip mill. Paparazzi eager to capture the moment saw Ibrahim playfully hiding his face when cameras started clicking. Interestingly, this echoed a similar incident two years ago when Palak took a similar approach to avoid being photographed with Ibrahim.

While there is speculation about their relationship, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has officially confirmed anything. The two young stars have been seen together at various social gatherings, and the rumour mill is buzzing with dating rumours. A few weeks ago, their video of them hugging each other too took the social media by storm.

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak shed light on their equation, describing Ibrahim as a friend. She mentioned enjoying bumping into him at social events but clarified that their interactions are not a daily occurrence.

On the professional front, Palak was last seen in the project ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ while Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut as an actor after working as an assistant director in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’