Lovely Professional University students protest over rape claim

Phagwara: Students of Lovely Professional University in Punjab’s Phagwara went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that a female student was raped by an outsider on the university premises.

Police said an FIR will be registered on a complaint by the students, who blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, leading to a massive traffic jam.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a large number of students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised.

Unverified reports of the alleged rape of a girl student by an outsider sparked massive violence and unrest at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/oxcKzoMvAJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 27, 2026

Traffic was diverted from the Phagwara highway stretch to the Phagwara-Jandiala road for the Jalandhar side and via arterial roads as the blockade continued.

Rape happened three days before but no action so far

The unrest began near the girls’ hostel of the university at around 1 am with students alleging that a female student, who was staying at the university hostel, was raped by a plumber three days back.

They also claimed that the hostel warden was informed about it, but nothing was done.

Following reports of the rampage, a heavy police force from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur was mobilised.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla, who reached the spot, said all SSPs of the range and police force have been mobilised.

He said students were claiming that the girl subsequently returned to her house and that no action has been taken in the matter.

Singla said police will register an FIR in the matter on the statement of students.

They also have certain other demands for which a meeting has been scheduled with LPU management at 12 noon, the DIG said.

Singla said after the registration of the FIR, a copy will be handed over to them.

“The matter will be investigated, and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, and phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted along with the student leaders,” he said.

The DIG said the FIR will be registered against an unknown person.

He further said a special investigation team will be formed in the matter.

Female hostels not completely operated by women

Replying to a question, the DIG said the girl students are also demanding that the entire hostel staff should be manned by women.

These demands will be addressed by the management, he said.

Earlier, Kapurthala SSP Toora, when asked about the claims of the alleged rape, said, “When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here”.

“We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control,” the SSP said.

LPU says claims are fabricated, false and baseless

LPU authorities said certain anti-social elements were spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels, thereby creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

In the statement, the LPU authorities said it appears to be a deliberate and concerted attempt to malign the reputation of the university and tarnish its image.

Students, parents and members of the public are requested not to believe, circulate or amplify such rumours. They should rely upon information communicated through official channels of the university, it said.

The incident came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest.

Students had also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.