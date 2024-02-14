Lovers enter suicide pact on Valentine’s Day in UP

Mahoba: On Valentine’s Day a 20-year-old youth and his 19-year-old girlfriend entered a suicide pact and ended their lives by consuming poison.

The young couple took the extreme step on Wednesday as they wanted to marry each other, but their families were not ready to accept the relationship.

According to reports, Surendra Singh, a resident of Kanera Village of Charkhari, was in a relationship with Seema, a girl who lived in the neighbourhood. When the family members discovered their affair, they scolded the youngsters and opposed their plans to marry.

On Wednesday Surendra left home at six in the morning saying he was going to the fields and Seema also left home around the same time.

Surendra first consumed sulfas and called Seema and informed her about it. After this, the girl also consumed sulfas.

When the villagers saw Surendra in pain, they informed his family and the young man narrated the entire incident to them.

Both Seema and Surendra’s relatives rushed them to the Mahoba District Hospital but they both died during treatment.

Inspector Ganesh Prasad of Charkhari police station said that information about the death of the couple had been received and the bodies had been sent for post mortem and a probe was on.