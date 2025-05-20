Low-key Beating Retreat ceremony at 3 India-Pak border points in Punjab resumes today

This comes after a 12-day pause amid military conflict between the two countries.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2025 11:31 am IST
Flags of Pakistan and India placed side by side during bilateral peace talks, symbolising the recent ceasefire agreement.
India and Pakistan flags symbolise new ceasefire agreement and regional peace efforts.

Chandigarh: After 10 days of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the Beating Retreat ceremony by the Border Security Force (BSF) is set to resume on Tuesday evening in a scaled-down version at the Attari-Wagah, Hussainiwala, and Fazilka borders, all situated in Punjab.

This comes after a 12-day pause amid military conflict between the two countries.

Officials informed IANS that there will be no handshake with armed personnel on the Pakistani side or the opening of border gates; however, audiences will still be permitted to witness the ceremony.

MS Creative School

The ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. at the Attari border near Amritsar, the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, and the Sadqi border in Fazilka.

Also Read
Pakistan should surrender Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Mir: Indian envoy

The Border Area Development Front has given a call to the locals to reach Sadqi by 5.30 p.m. to enjoy the ceremony in large numbers.

On normal occasions, hundreds of spectators, comprising foreigners, gather to witness the ceremony.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The Beating Retreat, the first-of-its-kind iconic ceremony with an electrifying effect on the boisterous audience on the borders of two countries near Amritsar, has been witnessing a military exercise and lowering of the national flags of both India and Pakistan just before dusk since 1959.

The border guards on both sides normally exchange sweets on special occasions like Diwali and Eid, as well as Independence Day and Republic Day functions.

The Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post, which is some 30 km from Amritsar, while it is 22 km from Lahore in Pakistan, comprises a gallery with a capacity to accommodate nearly 25,000 spectators to witness the flag-lowering ceremony.

It was closed to spectators in the first week of March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India had chosen to skip the tradition in 2019 over growing incidents of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. After the surgical strikes by Indian forces across the borders in September 2016, the BSF did not offer sweets to the Pakistan Rangers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2025 11:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button