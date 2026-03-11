LPG shortage in country; 1 crore people to be unemployed: Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Centre for ‘heavy LPG shortage’ affecting people across the country and questioned the prime minister’s “support” for Israel and the US.

The former Delhi chief minister said, “There is a chance that almost 1 crore people would be unemployed because of the power shortage situation emerging,” he said.

“There is a heavy shortage of LPG in the country. The reason behind this is that 90 per cent of the LPG imported in India is from the Strait of Hormuz. Restaurants and hotels are facing shortages. In the next two days, 50 per cent of hotels are on the verge of shutdown, news is coming from Delhi NCR, Bihar,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “demolishing” India’s non-aligned foreign policy of several decades and making Iran our “enemy”.

“PM Modi has made a mistake by demolishing India’s non-aligned policy of 75 years. We should not have aligned with anyone. He stood by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the war began. We have made Iran our enemy,” Kejriwal said.

Even during the Cold War times, India was following the non-aligned foreign policy, the AAP leader said.