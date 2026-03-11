LPG cylinder shortage: No main course at Delhi HC canteen

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has reached the Delhi High Court gates after the lawyers’ canteen reportedly dropped its main course, citing “unavailability of gas supply.”

“This is to respectfully inform you that due to the unavailability of the LPG gas cylinder at present, we regret that we are unable to prepare and serve the main course items in the Lawyers Canteen,” the canteen said in a notice dated Wednesday, March 11.

The notice said they have no idea when the supply of the LPG cylinders will be restored. “At the moment, we do not have any information regarding when the LPG supply will be restored. We will resume the preparation of the main course as soon as the gas supply becomes available,” the notice read.

India’s hospitality sector is facing an acute commercial LPG cylinders shortage due to ongoing tension in the Middle East and the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

It consumes some 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e. household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Of this total requirement, as much as 62 per cent is met through imports. The US and Israel’s attack on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz – the conduit through which India got 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from countries like Saudi Arabia.

The government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supplies to households. The Union Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a government order (GO) under the Essential Commodities Act, and gas is diverted to domestic use only.

Hotel associations in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai have warned of a total shutdown.