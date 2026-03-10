LPG shortage: Telangana hotels assn write to govt to ease supply restrictions

"Hotels and restaurants play a vital role in Telangana's tourism, hospitality, and service sectors," the letter said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th March 2026 9:15 pm IST
Large stock of LPG gas cylinders stored in a warehouse for distribution.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Hotels Association has sought the intervention of the state government on the supply restriction of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants in the state.

In a letter to Telangana Minister for Food and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Tuesday, March 10, the association urged him to ease restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders and treat hotels and restaurants as essential service establishments.

It warned that continued restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders could lead to operational difficulties, temporary closure of establishments, loss of employment for workers and disruption in food services to the public.

“Hotels and restaurants play a vital role in Telangana’s tourism, hospitality, and service sectors. They provide food not only to travellers and tourists but also to thousands of workers, employees, students, and migrant labourers who depend on affordable cooked food from such establishments on a daily basis. In addition, a large number of staff members working in these establishments rely on these kitchens for their daily meals,” read the letter.

