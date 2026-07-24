LPG tanker with 28 Indian crew attacked in Iranian waters, all safe

Tehran: A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members came under attack in Iranian waters on Friday, July 24, the Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed, adding that all crew members are safe.

In a statement, the embassy said the vessel, DISHA (IMO No. 8818219), was attacked while sailing in Iranian waters. It added that the mission has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and verified the safety of all 28 Indian nationals on board.

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“The Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in touch with the concerned authorities,” the statement said.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers following a series of maritime attacks linked to the US-Iran conflict earlier this year, in which several Indian crew members lost their lives.

The development also comes a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that “under no circumstances can attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping or infrastructure be countenanced.”

India has consistently condemned attacks on seafarers, civilian vessels and critical infrastructure, urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of commercial shipping.

The embassy did not disclose the nature of the attack or provide details of any damage to the vessel. It said it would continue coordinating with the concerned authorities while closely monitoring the situation.