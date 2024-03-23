LS polls: BRS announces candidates for Bhongir & Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday, March 23, announced its candidates for Bhongir and Nalgonda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao nominated Kyama Mallesh from Bhongir and Kancharla Krishna Reddy from Nalgonda, the party said in a press release.

Over an hour ago, the party announced that senior BRS leader and MLA T Padma Rao Goud is being fielded as its candidate from the Secunderabad Parliamentary seat.

The party has already announced its candidates for some constituencies including Ragidi Laxma Reddy for Malkajigiri, Athram Sakku for Adilabad, Nama Nageswara Rao for Khammam, Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad, Koppula Eshwar for Peddpalli, Boinapalli Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Manne Srinivas Reddy for Mahabubnagar, Bajireddy Goverdhan for Nizamabad, Dr. Kadiyam Kavya for Warangal, Kasani Gnaneshwar for Chevella, Gali Anil Kumar for Zaheerabad, Venkatram Reddy from Medak and RS Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool.

As per the schedule for LS polls announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the state will go to the ballot on May 13.