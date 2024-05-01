LS polls: Cash, liquor & freebies over Rs 202 cr seized in Telangana

Hyderabad: The law enforcement agencies in Telangana have seized over Rs 202.52 crore worth of cash, gold, liquor, and other items intended to be distributed as freebies to influence voters, as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, EC officials informed on Monday, April 29.

The seizures were made since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule on March 16, 2024, when the MCC came into force in Telangana.

The total confiscated sum comprises Rs 76.6 crore in cash, gold, silver, and other assets valued at over Rs 29.6 crore, liquor worth more than Rs 43.5 crore, drugs and narcotics estimated at Rs 26.12 crore, and miscellaneous items and freebies worth Rs 26.5 crore, as per a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).