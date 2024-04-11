LS polls: Hyderabad visa application center for Greece to shut down on May 13

The applicants are urged to adjust their plans accordingly to prevent any inconvenience, a statement from the visa center said.

Published: 11th April 2024
Hyderabad: As India prepares to enter the Lok Sabha elections, the Visa Application Center for Greece here will close on May 13, coinciding with the polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Global Visa Center issued a statement addressing the applicants stating, “Dear applicants, Kindly be informed that the Visa Application Center in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday, 13th of May 2024, due to Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Lok Sabha elections and will resume operations normally on Tuesday, 14th of May, 2024.”

