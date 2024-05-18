LS polls: LK Advani, Manmohan Singh, MM Joshi cast vote from home

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani cast his vote from home on Saturday, using the facility of home voting provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The groundbreaking initiative gives the option of voting from home to elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the presence of polling staff with secrecy of voting diligently maintained.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi also cast their votes using the same facility on Friday.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the entire exercise is witnessing a “great reception” from voters from across all Parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

There are over 81 lakh voters aged above 85 years and over 90 lakh PwD (persons with disabilities) voters registered across the country.

The ECI maintains that the initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation.