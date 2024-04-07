LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

Published: 7th April 2024 3:37 pm IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni.

They said said the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.

