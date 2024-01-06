LS polls: Revanth to lead Telangana Pradesh Election Committee

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday, January 6, readied a Telangana Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections.

Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has been appointed as its chairman.

Along with Revanth, the list has 24 more members and three ex-officio members.

Members:

A Revanth Reddy- Chairman Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu T Jeevan Reddy N Uttam Kumar Reddy Damodar Raja Narasimha K Jana Reddy V Hanumantha Rao C Vamshi Chand Reddy Komatireddy Venkat Reddy D Sridhar Babu P Srinivasa Reddy Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) Y Madhu Yashki Goud S A Sampath Kumar Renuka Chowdhury P Balram Naik Jagga Reddy Dr Geetha Reddy Mohd Azharuddin M Anjan Kumar Yadav B Mahesh Kumar Goud Mohd Ali Sabbir Premsagar Rao Podem Veeraiah M Sunitha Rao Mudhiraj

Ex-Officio members

1. President of the Pradesh Youth Congress

2. State NSUI president

3. State Seva Dal chief organiser

The list was released by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Along with Telangana, the grand old party has also announced its election committees for Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh