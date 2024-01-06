LS polls: Revanth to lead Telangana Pradesh Election Committee

Along with Revanth, the list has 24 more members and three ex-officio members.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th January 2024 9:45 pm IST
CM asks police to drop cases against Telangana agitation activists
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday, January 6, readied a Telangana Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has been appointed as its chairman.

Along with Revanth, the list has 24 more members and three ex-officio members.

MS Education Academy

Members:

  1. A Revanth Reddy- Chairman
  2. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
  3. T Jeevan Reddy
  4. N Uttam Kumar Reddy
  5. Damodar Raja Narasimha
  6. K Jana Reddy
  7. V Hanumantha Rao
  8. C Vamshi Chand Reddy
  9. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
  10. D Sridhar Babu
  11. P Srinivasa Reddy
  12. Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka)
  13. Y Madhu Yashki Goud
  14. S A Sampath Kumar
  15. Renuka Chowdhury
  16. P Balram Naik
  17. Jagga Reddy
  18. Dr Geetha Reddy
  19. Mohd Azharuddin
  20. M Anjan Kumar Yadav
  21. B Mahesh Kumar Goud
  22. Mohd Ali Sabbir
  23. Premsagar Rao
  24. Podem Veeraiah
  25. M Sunitha Rao Mudhiraj

Ex-Officio members

1. President of the Pradesh Youth Congress

2. State NSUI president

3. State Seva Dal chief organiser

The list was released by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Along with Telangana, the grand old party has also announced its election committees for Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th January 2024 9:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button