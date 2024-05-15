LS polls: Support grows for jailed candidate in J&K’s Baramulla against NC, ‘BJP ally’

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla parliamentary seat, entry of a jailed former MLA has altered the dynamics of the race previously dominated by former CM Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone. Shaikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, a former MLA from Langate, is contesting the elections despite being incarcerated in Tihar jail on UAPA charges.

The entry of Rashid, seen as a potential disruptor, has sent ripples through the political arena. Both the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Conference view Rashid’s candidacy as a threat to their electoral prospects in the region, where political dynamics are already complex.

With Congress backing NC’s Omar and Sajad garnering support from parties aligned with the BJP, accusations and counter-accusations are commonplace. However, Rashid’s candidacy, spearheaded by his 26-year-old son, has made the contest intriguing.

The groundswell of support for Rashid among the people is palpable. Campaigns led by his son have attracted significant participation, with appeals urging voters to support the incarcerated leader.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Adil Nazir, a political activist from north Kashmir, said that it’s time to choose a genuine and real face, and none other than Er Rashid deserves it.

He said, “Er Rashid is a significant example for the people who chose jail for raising the voice of the people. It’s really time to cast a vote in his favour to rid themselves from those who only caused suffering in Kashmir.”

Shoaib Lone takes part campaign rally, led by Engineer Rashid’s son, in north Kashmir

Political activists and leaders, including Shoaib Lone of the DPAP, have thrown their weight behind Rashid, citing his contributions and struggles on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shoaib Lone, the leader of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP, told Siasat.com, “I believe Rashid deserves to be a Parliamentary member due to his significant contributions to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He urged his friends and colleagues to vote for Rashid.

According to Lone, Rashid’s consistent efforts and struggles make him the most qualified leader.

A large number of youth participate in campaign rally in support of Engineer Rashid

The momentum behind Rashid’s campaign has been bolstered by unexpected support from social and political circles, with roadshows and conventions drawing large crowds. Youth participation, particularly in areas once considered militant strongholds, has added to Rashid’s appeal.

Rashid’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he secured 102,168 votes as an Independent candidate, underscores his political significance. NC’s winning candidate, Mohd Akbar Lone, polled 133,426 votes.

Rallies led by Rashid’s son across north Kashmir have garnered massive turnouts, indicative of a growing sympathy wave.

Meanwhile, Among total five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, three lie in the valley. And BJP is at least eyeing one of them. With meek candidates and proxies fighting for Srinagar and Rajouri-Anantnag seat, the BJP is eyeing Baramulla seat with the help of their purported allies—the People’s Conference(PC) Chief, Sajjad Lone and Apni Party(AP) Patron Altaf Bukhari.

Both Bukhari and Lone are sworn supporters of PM Modi’s dispensation and previously they were presented and patronized as the alternative chief ministerial candidates of Kashmir. Bukhari and Lone are fighting together against Omar Abdullah’s National Conference for the seat.

Notably, PDP has fielded former Rajya Sabha member, Fayaz Mir from the seat, but he is not considered a strong contender.