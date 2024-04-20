LS polls: Telangana CM Revanth reaches Bengaluru for Congress campaign

The chief minister on April 18, Thursday, had participated in the grand old party's poll campaign in Kerala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th April 2024 4:44 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy reached Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru to take part in the Congress party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He will participate in a roadshow in the city’s Sarvagnanagar at 5 pm. Then, he will also take part in a public meeting in Marathahalli junction followed by a corner meeting in South Bengaluru’s Hongasandra, the party said in a press release.

He travelled to Bengaluru after campaigning for Neelam Madhu Mudhiraj, the party’s Lok Sabha seat candidate in Medak.

While the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place in two phases with polling slated for April 26 and May 7, Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

