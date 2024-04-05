L&T launches office bubbles at Hyderabad metro stations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has introduced a novel concept for the city’s metro landscape by launching ‘Office Bubbles’ at Hitech City, Durgam Cheruvu, and Madhapur Metro stations. These secure, remote co-working spaces mark a first-in-India offering in the urban transport sector, addressing the growing demand for flexible workspaces in the city.

Recognizing the need for flexible work arrangements, L&TMRHL’s ‘Office Bubbles’ cater to contemporary businesses aiming for a strategic edge. The innovative model allows companies to establish satellite offices across the city, utilizing Hyderabad’s extensive Metro network for seamless connectivity, reported TNIE.

KVB Reddy, MD of L&TMRHL, inaugurated the Office Bubbles on Thursday. Trendz Property Management LLP is the first to capitalize on this innovative offering, leasing a substantial 10,000 sq.ft. of space.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts three days of rainfall in Telangana

Reddy expressed pride in introducing ‘Office Bubbles’, a groundbreaking concept that redefines co-working spaces within the Indian urban transit-oriented development. He emphasized that this initiative caters to the growing demand for flexible work arrangements and fosters a more connected and dynamic work environment.

Office Bubbles offer advantages such as flexible workspaces, reduced operational costs, superior infrastructure, networking opportunities, enhanced security, and the ability to downsize city-centre offices, leading to substantial cost savings.

Office Bubbles within metro stations in Hyderabad provide a compelling proposition for businesses seeking a modern and efficient work environment with the added benefit of exceptional connectivity.

L&TMRHL offers ‘Office Bubbles’ in a variety of sizes to suit clients’ needs. They can choose from units ranging from 1750 sq.ft. (accommodating two units) spread across 49 typical metro stations to larger spaces between 5,000 sq.ft. and 30,000 sq.ft. available at eight non-typical stations.