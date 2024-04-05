IMD Hyderabad forecasts three days of rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted three days of rainfall in parts of Telangana.

Although all districts of the state may not receive rainfall, it will provide relief to the residents from the heatwave prevailing in the state for the past few days.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in Telangana from Sunday

According to the weather department, various districts of the state will witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., from Sunday.

The thunderstorm will continue for three days until Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

On April 8, Telangana districts Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, and Mancherial will record rainfall.

Apart from them, Kamareddy will also witness rainfall the next day, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

No downpours expected in Hyderabad

Although various districts of Telangana will receive rainfall for three days, Hyderabad is unlikely to witness any downpours for the next few days.

However, the temperature is likely to drop due to rainfall in other parts of the state.

Yesterday, the temperature in Hyderabad touched 42 degrees Celsius, as recorded in Golconda.

Meanwhile, the state’s highest temperature, i.e., 43.5 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Nalgonda.

The IMD Hyderabad forecasted rainfall in Telangana is likely to bring relief to the residents of the state who are facing intense summer for the past few days.