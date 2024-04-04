IMD Hyderabad issues heatwave warning as temperatures soar

The warning, issued by the weather department, is valid until April 6.

Early heat may adversely affect wheat, other crops: IMD
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has once again issued a heatwave warning, marking the second time in the past week as temperatures soar throughout Telangana.

Telangana to receive rainfall after heatwave, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

Additionally, the weather department has forecasted that the state will witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., on Sunday, April 7.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures in the state’s districts reached as high as 43.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, as recorded in Nalgonda district.

Other districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nizamabad also witnessed temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Hyderabad crosses 41 degrees celsius

In Hyderabad, temperatures surpassed 41 degrees Celsius. The following are the areas that experienced high temperatures.

AreasTemperature in degrees Celsius
Asifnagar41.3
Maredpally40.7
Nampally40.7
Shaikpet40.5
Charminar40.5
Bahadurpura40.4
Tirumalagiri40.4
Bandlaguda40.4
Musheerabad40.4
Saidabad40.3
Khairatabad40.3
Himayatnagar40.3
Amberpet40.1
Source: TSDPS

Due to El Niño, a climate pattern, the IMD has forecasted a rise in temperatures not only in Hyderabad but also throughout India.

