IMD Hyderabad issues heatwave warning as temperatures soar

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has once again issued a heatwave warning, marking the second time in the past week as temperatures soar throughout Telangana.
The warning, issued by the weather department, is valid until April 6.
Telangana to receive rainfall after heatwave, forecasts IMD Hyderabad
Additionally, the weather department has forecasted that the state will witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., on Sunday, April 7.
According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperatures in the state’s districts reached as high as 43.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, as recorded in Nalgonda district.
Other districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nizamabad also witnessed temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius.
Temperatures in Hyderabad crosses 41 degrees celsius
In Hyderabad, temperatures surpassed 41 degrees Celsius. The following are the areas that experienced high temperatures.
|Areas
|Temperature in degrees Celsius
|Asifnagar
|41.3
|Maredpally
|40.7
|Nampally
|40.7
|Shaikpet
|40.5
|Charminar
|40.5
|Bahadurpura
|40.4
|Tirumalagiri
|40.4
|Bandlaguda
|40.4
|Musheerabad
|40.4
|Saidabad
|40.3
|Khairatabad
|40.3
|Himayatnagar
|40.3
|Amberpet
|40.1
Due to El Niño, a climate pattern, the IMD has forecasted a rise in temperatures not only in Hyderabad but also throughout India.