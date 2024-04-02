IMD Hyderabad issues alert as temperatures likely to reach 44 degrees celsius

Yesterday, temperatures reached 43 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda and Siddipet districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2024 9:10 am IST
Hyderabad gears up for intense summer due to El Nino
Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for various districts in Telangana as temperatures are likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, temperatures reached 43 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda and Siddipet districts, while in Peddapalli, it reached 42.9 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts temperatures to rise in Telangana

According to forecasts by the weather department, temperatures in Jagital, Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana are likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius today.

The orange alert for various districts of Telangana is forecasted to continue for the next few days.

On April 5, the highest number of districts will see a rise in temperature up to 44 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), in Hyderabad, temperatures reached 41.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, recorded in Khairatabad.

Moreover, maximum temperatures surpassed 41 degrees Celsius at Asifnagar, Charminar, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Maredpally, and Golconda.

With temperatures expected to soar as high as 44 degrees Celsius in various districts of Telangana, the IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert until April 5.

