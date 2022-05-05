L&T metro unveils electronic and technology mall ‘e-Galleria’

Hyderabad: A first of its kind electronic and technology mall called e-Galleria has been opened by Larsen and Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad limited (L&TMRHL) at Hi-Tech city in Hyderabad on May 4.

Attached to the Hi-Tech city metro station by a skywalk, e-Galleria offers a curated tech experience for spaces with both long-term and short-term leasing. It aims to be a destination for tech-talks, roadshows, and product launches, where one can get to know emerging trends in technology in an engaging environment.

Managing director and Chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of L&T metro rail Hyderavad limited KVB Reddy said, “We are happy to launch e-Galleria as part of our growth plan for our Transit Oriented Development. Today, brands are exploring new marketing avenues and innovative product placements that e-Galleria as a launchpad will cater to as a one-stop hub.”

Key attractions of e-Galleria:

Exclusive Brand Stores: A premium setting offering a world-class experience where global tech brands are laid out to explore

e-Bazaar: Mall will feature ‘e-Bazaar’ that houses a galaxy of small shops selling various products, accessories, consumables, services related to IT, mobile phones, and household gadgets at the most competitive prices

Launchpad: An exclusive space in the atrium to launch the latest tech brands and products in the presence of city’s tech lovers. Provides space to interact with key tech leaders, niche consumers, and tech enthusiasts

TechHive: A dedicated space for focused tech-talks, seminars, workshops to bring together amateurs, tech leaders, and tech enthusiasts. The space is designed to enable discussions, demonstrations, and brainstorming

Startup Terminus: This dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls offers space for people from startup ecosystem of Hyderabad and beyond to showcase and discuss creative ideas, products, and services, and turn them into promising businesses

Fun, Food and Entertainment: Top of the line restaurants, exceptional food options across all areas such as fine dining, quick-serve restaurants, lounge bars, coffee shops, food court. It also includes gaming lounges, spa, cinema, and other entertainment avenues make e-Galleria

The facility offers abundant parking space, along with electric charging stations while also focusing on sustainability.