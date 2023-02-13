LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, doing well, claims TN nationalist leader

Thanjavur: Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka is doing well, a top Tamil nationalist leader claimed here on Monday and said a conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now.

In a press conference, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted Tamil nationalist leader, prefixed his declaration as a ‘true announcement’ and said the international (political) atmosphere and fierce opposition to Rajapaksas by the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka have created the right conditions for the leader of the Eelam Tamils, Prabhakaran to emerge.

Tamil nationalist movement leader Pazha Nedumaran claims on Monday, 13 February that LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and well. It was believed that Prabhakaran was slain by Sri Lankan forces in May 2009, when photos of his body were released. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/bE6wO9QlLL — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) February 13, 2023

Asserting that the LTTE leader is doing well, Nedumaran said the announcement would end ‘planned’ suspicions spread about him. Prabhakaran is all set to soon announce a plan for the dawn of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, he said.

He appealed to Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in all other parts of the world to stand together and extend him their full support. Till such time the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) were powerful, they did not allow any forces inimical to India to find a toehold in the regions held by them in Sri Lanka, he said.

They not only opposed such forces but also have not received any support from such nations opposed to India, he added.

It may be recalled that Prabhakaran was killed in 2009 in the war between Sri Lankan Army and the LTTE. ‘Eelam‘ in Tamil denotes the homeland of the Tamil people.