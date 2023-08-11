Lucknow cops begin probe after rape victim threatens immolation

Lucknow: Lucknow police have stepped up efforts to track the accused after the 32-year-old Port Blair native rape survivor sent an e-mail to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence.

The survivor had shifted to Lucknow around six months ago for a job and met the accused Abhishek Singh of Aashiana through a matrimonial site where she had posted her profile for a possible match for a life partner.

She said that Abhishek called her on June 18 and asked her to meet him at a coffee shop in Hazratganj.

“I met him at the coffee shop and from there he took me to a restaurant where we dined together. He then took me to the 1090 crossing in his car and we stayed there for a long time. I asked him to drop me at my home and he moved towards my house in Indira Nagar. On the way, he purchased a cold drink and offered it to me. I felt dizzy after consuming it. He then took me to his home where he gave me some medicine,” she said.

She further said that she fell unconscious immediately after she consumed the medicine. Around midnight, when she woke up, she found herself in a naked state.

“I found Abhishek was lying close to me and he was not wearing any clothes. I was shocked and cried in pain. His friend who was in the room ran away from there,” she said.

“Later, he dropped me near Krishna Nagar Metro station and I reached my house in Indira Nagar. Abhishek called me and inquired about my well-being and also asked if I told anyone about it.”

The victim said that as Abhishek had promised to marry her after obtaining a divorce from his wife after three months, she did not disclose the matter to anyone.

She added that on June 28, Abhishek went to his farmhouse and from there he made a video call to her and asked her to undress for his friends.

“It was shocking. I clearly told him that I would report the matter to the police. He boasted of his links in power corridors and threatened to kill me.”

She said she ran from pillar to post to get an action initiated against the accused but in vain.

“Abhishek was not boasting. I was denied justice even though a case was registered on July 11,” she said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Abhinav Kumar said that an FIR was lodged and the matter was being investigated.