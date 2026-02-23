Lucknow University: Hindu students form human chain to let friends offer namaz

In another display of communal harmony, Hindu students of Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh, formed a human chain to help their Muslim batchmates offer namaz and break their roza (fast) during Ramzan after the administration sealed the entrance to a mosque located inside Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure on the campus.

Visuals of Hindus students standing guard while their Muslim brothers break their fast have won the internet.

Lal Baradari, once home to a bank and a canteen, has stood abandoned since 2017–18 after its condition worsened. Yet, in spite of entry restrictions, students were said to be frequenting the building. The Mughal-era structure was fenced by the university administration in the presence of police personnel.

On Sunday, February 22, a silent protest was called by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha. “The gate through which our Muslim brothers used to enter Lal Baradari to offer prayers has been locked and sealed,” Vishal Singh, national coordinator of the NSUI, told the Indian Express.

Muslim students offer namaz during Ramzan in front of the Lal Baradari, which was fenced by the administration

This university, however, defended the move, calling it a safety precaution because the Lal Baradari is in a dilapidated condition. It reasoned police deployment to prevent any outward incident, as some students allegedly removed the barricade.

“We are in correspondence with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other authorities. It is being planned to preserve the building as a heritage structure,” said University Registrar Bhavana Mishra.