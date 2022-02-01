Lucky Ali all set to perform at Dubai Expo 2020

Mumbai: Known for his unique and soulful voice, the iconic singer, songwriter and composer Lucky Ali is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering on February 5.

The concert will take place at Expo’s Jubilee Park at 7 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST). He will be seen crooning some of his most loved Hindi songs.

The one and only, Lucky Ali is making his way to Expo 2020 Dubai to stun audiences with an unforgettable performance.



Mark your calendars:

🗓 5 February

⏰ 19:00

📍 Jubilee Park #Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/T2xJlALnPW — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) January 30, 2022

Taking to his Instagram, Lucky Ali wrote, “I’m coming to the UAE after a decade and I’m so excited that it’s at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Lucky Ali bounced back to the limelight in 2020 when he recreated the magic once again with his ‘O Sanam’ rendition video that went crazy viral on the internet. In the monochrome video, he was seen strumming a guitar and crooning his iconic song in his melodious voice that took social media by storm.

He made his singing debut with the Album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice to multiple commercially successful Bollywood films including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Tamasha.

His song list of Bollywood hits includes Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aa Bhi Jaa, Hairat and Safarnama. Apart from these, Lucky Ali also did some albums, with popular hits like O Sanam.