Lucky Ali all set to perform in Hyderabad: Date, tickets & more

Hyderabad: Lucky Ali is all set to swoon the Hyderabad audience once again! Yes, you read that right. Bollywood’s iconic singer, who is known for his magical and unconventional husky voice, is all set to perform live in the city.

Get ready to be mesmerized by his soulful voice as he takes the stage on 4th March. The event, which is being organized by Soundsworth.io, is expected to attract thousands of fans from all over the city. It will be held at the Hitext Exhibition Centre which is one of the most popular venues in Hyderabad. With its state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all music lovers and Ali’s fans.

Tickets for Lucky Ali’s event are now available on Paytm Inside and can be purchased online. Early bird offers are also available, so grab your tickets soon to avoid disappointment. The ticket prices begin from Rs 799 for general entry.

This is not the first time that Lucky Ali will be performing in Hyderabad. His last concert took place in August 2021.

More about the iconic singer

Lucky Ali had risen to fame with ‘O Sanam’ from his first album ‘Sunoh’. He then worked on various songs including ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ song ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Hairat’ from Priyanka Chopra-Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Anjaana Anjaani’.

Lucky had also worked in the movie ‘Sur’ which had his songs, including the hit ‘Aa Bhi Jaa’. He has won many of the top awards in Indian music, including the Best Pop Male Vocalist.