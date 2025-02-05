Lucky Ali hints at getting married for 4th time, fans shocked

Mumbai: Renowned singer Lucky Ali, known for his timeless classics like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, has always been a fan favorite. While he has distanced himself from Bollywood, his soulful songs and live concerts continue to hold a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

He usually makes headlines for his music, but occasionally, his bold and thought-provoking social media posts also grab attention.

Now, the Safarnama singer is back in the news, and this time, it’s about his personal life. During a recent event in Delhi, when asked about his next big dream, Lucky Ali left everyone stunned with his response. “Dream hai ki main shaadi karunga phir se!” he said hinting at the possibility of a fourth marriage, as per HT.

If the singer does decide to tie the knot again, this will be his fourth marriage. Lucky Ali was first married to Meaghan Jane McCleary in 1996, with whom he shares two children, Ta’awwuz and Tasmiyah. He later married Inaya (Anahita, a Persian) in 2000, and they have two children, Sara and Raiyan.

His third marriage was in 2010 to British model and former beauty queen Kate Elizabeth Hallam, but the couple parted ways in 2017. They have a son named Dani Maqsood Ali.

Currently, Lucky Ali resides on the outskirts of Bengaluru at his farmhouse, away from the limelight, living a peaceful life close to nature. Whether or not he will walk down the aisle again remains to be seen, but his statement has certainly sparked curiosity among his fans.