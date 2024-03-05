Lucky Ali to Rihanna: All artists fees for Ambani’s event

Jamnagar: The grand pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani has been the talk of the town, capturing widespread attention on social media. The star-studded event featured surprises like Akon’s participation and unforgettable moments such as Lucky Ali’s soulful rendition of “O Sanam”. But what about the fees charged by these renowned artists for their private performances? Let’s delve into the details:

Rihanna

Rihanna, the global pop sensation known for her dynamic stage presence and infrequent private appearances, is set to dazzle at the pre-wedding celebrations. Her performance fee is nothing short of astronomical. According to sources, Rihanna is charging in the range of approximately Rs. 66-74 crores for gracing the Ambani wedding with her musical talent.

The pop star, who arrived in Jamnagar with her container-sized luggage, is reportedly preparing a big set that includes a medley of her hit songs. Expect to hear classics like ”Diamonds,” “All Of The Lights,” and “We Found Love In A Hopeless Place.” Most of the cost for her gig went toward transportation of her stage equipment, outfit changes, and the background singers. Rihanna has been rehearsing tirelessly, ensuring that her performance at the indoor arena will be nothing short of spectacular. Rumor has it that she’ll be donning a mix of Indo-fusion clothing, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

Diljit Dosanjh

With Diljit Dosanjh’s performance gearing the guests up, they had a blast. He also had SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor dancing with him, and Nita Ambani who joined in with a small Gujarati lesson as well. He made history last year by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival, According to DNA reports, he charges around Rs. 4 crores to perform at a marriage ceremony.

Akon

Akon’s association with India is from a very long period of time. The rapper released Chammak Challo in 2011 and it was a great hit as well for the SRK’s film ‘Ra. One’. Like the song still being a common choice for wedding songs after 13 years, Akon performed it with SRK at the biggest (pre) wedding of the season. According to sources, the musician charges Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore for a private performance.

Arjit Singh

This massive pre-wedding party wouldn’t be the same without Arijit Singh singing out his favorite songs. The singer, who is one of the highest-paid musicians in India, delighted an audience with his performance of popular songs including Barfi (2012) Phir Le Aaya Dil. Indian Express reports state that Arjit usually charges roughly around Rs 5 crore to perform at private events.

Shreya Ghoshal

Many videos circulating from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s three-day celebration have caught the attention of many features Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh performing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Although the specific fee that Ghoshal, a highly skilled and well-compensated artist, demands for a private performance remains undisclosed, a DNA report reveals that she charges Rs. 25 lakhs for a single song.

Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali, who has been actively touring the nation for the past couple of years, created an enchanting atmosphere on the concluding day of the celebrations. He captivated the audience by encouraging them to sing along to his melodious and enduring song, O Sanam.

Pritam

Pritam was also one of the musicians who played at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash. Shreya Ghoshal sang Teri Ore with him and then he sang Veer Zaara’s Main Yahaan Hoon with Udit Narayan for a special occasion. According to Rapid Kings Pritam costs around Rs 40-50 lakhs to perform at a wedding.

Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan, one of the most popular singers of the ‘90s, returned to the stage at the Ambani extravaganza. The singer worked with Pritam to sing Veer Zaara’s song Main Yahaan Hoon. SRK and Gauri Khan danced along. According to Rapid Kings, Udit Narayan charges around Rs 22-30 lakhs for a private event.