Hyderabad: Some voices never fade with time they grow fonder, like old photographs that only become more precious. Lucky Ali is one such voice. For anyone who grew up in the ’90s and 2000s, his husky, unpolished, yet soul-stirring songs are a soundtrack to youth, love, and long journeys.

On his birthday, we look back at the top 10 songs that still sit proudly in playlists across generations.

Top 10 most popular songs of Lucky Ali

1. O Sanam (Sunoh, 1996)

The song that made him a household name. Simple, haunting, and eternal it remains his signature even today.

2. Dekha Hai Aise Bhi (Sunoh, 1996)

Fresh and free-spirited, this track captured the innocence and wanderlust of a generation discovering indie pop.

3. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, 2000)

Romance in the 2000s had Lucky Ali’s voice at its heart. This song defined Hrithik Roshan’s debut and millions of love stories.

4. Tere Mere Saath Jo Hota Hai (Sifar, 1998)

Philosophical and deep, it reflected his rare gift of weaving life lessons into melody.

5. Aa Bhi Jaa (Sur, 2002)

One of his most moving cinematic songs, filled with longing that only Lucky Ali could deliver.

6. Kitni Haseen Zindagi (Aks, 2001)

A lesser-known gem that carries his signature mix of melancholy and hope.

7. Ek Pal Ka Jeena – Reprise (Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, 2000)

While the peppy version made Hrithik a star, the soulful reprise gave the film its emotional depth.

8. Ahista Ahista (Bachna Ae Haseeno, 2008)

This melodious duet with Shreya Ghoshal had Lucky Ali’s trademark depth, giving the film a romantic, lingering charm.

9. Tere Mere Saath (Anjaana Anjaani, 2010)

A comeback track that proved his voice had lost none of its magic.

10. Safarnama (Tamasha, 2015)

Years later, his voice in this traveler’s anthem showed why real artistry is timeless.

Why He Still Matters

Lucky Ali was never about glamour or gloss. His music was real, unhurried, and filled with emotions people could actually feel. That’s why, even in the age of remixes, his songs continue to soothe hearts, spark nostalgia, and play on loop.

On his birthday, one thing is certain: Lucky Ali’s voice will always be the companion of those who love songs that speak straight to the soul.