LuLu expands in Saudi Arabia with new express store in Madinah

LuLu Retail, a leading hypermarket chain in the Middle East, has significantly expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia with the grand opening of a new LuLu Express store in Madinah.

This strategic expansion reflects LuLu’s commitment to offering world-class shopping while supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of economic growth and job creation.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Mazen bin Ibrahim Rajab, Chairman of the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, and M A Yusuff Ali, Chairman of LuLu Group.

Modern shopping experience in Madinah

The new LuLu Express store, spanning 23,000 square feet, is designed to offer customers a modern and convenient shopping experience.

Featuring a wide variety of products, the store provides:

Fresh food & groceries: A broad selection of daily essentials.

Premium departmental items: Quality products for all your needs.

Local specialties: Including Madinah’s famous high-quality dates.

International brands: A comprehensive range of global products.

Operating daily from 6 am to midnight, the store ensures flexible shopping hours to suit every customer’s schedule.

At the event, Yusuff Ali expressed pride in Lulu’s expansion into Madinah, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting regional development and job creation.

He emphasised the importance of contributing to the growth of Makkah and Madinah, providing a world-class shopping experience while boosting the local economy.

Yusuff Ali also thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi government for their ongoing support of the retail sector and economic growth.

Founded in 1974, LuLu Retail has grown to become the largest hypermarket chain in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), operating over 250 stores across the region.