Saudi Arabia: LuLu to launch hypermarkets in Makkah, Madinah

Riyadh: The Lulu Group, a renowned Indian United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based multinational conglomerate company, is launching new hypermarkets in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, aiming to expand its retail portfolio in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made by Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, Yusuff Ali, during a signing ceremony in Makkah on Tuesday, April 2, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

The agreement was signed by Badr Nadershah – COO of Jabal Omar Development Company, Eng. Waleed Ahmed Al Ahmadi – CEO, of Al Manakha Urban Project Development Company (Dallah Group) and Shehim Mohammed- Director, of Lulu Group KSA, in the presence of Yusuff Ali.

LuLu hypermarket in Makkah

Jabal Omar Development Company is set to develop the first Lulu store in Souq Al Khalil, a mixed-use project in Makkah.

The new store, part of the Jebal Omar project, will be located near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, covering 253,000 square meters.

The project, which will be completed in seven phases, will include hotels and branded apartments to cater to the millions of pilgrims visiting Makkah, making it one of the busiest pilgrimage centres globally.

“In an effort to diversify the services provided to the guests of God. We are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with the “Lulu Hypermarket” chain of stores in Souq Al Khalil 3, connected to the Jumeirah Jabal Omar Hotel in the Jabal Omar project,” Jabal Omar wrote on X.

سعيًا للتنويع في الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

يسرنا الإعلان عن توقيع اتفاقية مع سلسلة متاجر "لولو هايبر ماركت" في سوق الخليل ٣ المتصل بفندق جميرا جبل عمر في مشروع جبل عمر. pic.twitter.com/xBXAhtEEPX — جبل عمر | Jabal Omar (@Jabal_Omar_SA) April 1, 2024

LuLu hypermarket in Madinah

Al Manakha Urban Project Development Company is developing the Lulu project in Madinah, covering 2,161 square meters.

On the occasion, Yusuff Ali expressed happiness over finalizing projects in the holy city and thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi Arabian government for their support.

In addition, Lulu Group will manage the Makkah Mall project, which includes a supermarket and other facilities, which is in its final stage of completion and is set to commence operations soon.

About LuLu Group International

68-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, M A Yusuff Ali, launched the first Lulu Hypermarket in 1995. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Lulu Group is known in the Gulf for its chain of popular shopping malls and hypermarkets that cater to a wide range of ethnic groups in the region.

The LuLu Group has employed more than 70,000 people in 26 countries across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.