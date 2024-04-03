April is the rainiest month in Saudi Arabia: NCM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the rains observed in various regions and governorates coincide with April, considered one of the rainiest months.

The centre’s official spokesman, Hussein Al-Qahtani, indicated that rain chances are still expected in most parts of the Kingdom, ranging from moderate to heavy with strong winds, low visibility, and fog.

He added that the Center is continuously monitoring weather conditions around the clock and collaborating with authorities to provide necessary information and support safety efforts, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Qahtani urged the public to follow the instructions of competent authorities due to the rapid weather fluctuations during the spring season.

🔴ما تبقى من #رمضان قد يشهد أمطاراً أعلى من المعدل ـ بمشيئة الله ـ وفقاً للتقرير المناخي لفصل الربيع، كونه يتزامن مع شهر أبريل، والذي تشير توقعاته إلى أمطار أعلى من المعدل على معظم مناطق المملكة وحول المعدل على أجزاء من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض.. و #بلجرشي سجلت أعلى كمية أمطار… pic.twitter.com/7FsC8xBHMT — المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد (@spokespncm) April 1, 2024

He reported rapid weather fluctuations in the spring season, with less rain than usual and an average temperature increase of two degrees.

It is noteworthy that the southern regions, particularly Al-Baha and its governorates, experienced the highest rainfall of up to 75.2 mm.

On Tuesday morning, April 2, the Al-Aqiq governorate in the Al-Baha region experienced heavy hailstorms and rain, which saw mountains, farms and roads covered in a white blanket.

Families stopped their vehicles to observe the abundant water flowing between the mountains, listening to the roaring sound as an enchanting melody of nature.

The SPA captured stunning scenes of rain-soaked agricultural terraces, a green carpet, hail-covered hail, and waterfalls in several governorates, showcasing picturesque scenery.