Watch: Deserts transform into oasis as hailstorms leash Saudi Arabia

Deserts transformed into oases and severe flooding as Saudi Arabia experienced a hailstorm on Sunday morning in Al Namas governorate, part of the Asir region, resulting in significant damage.

Following the unexpected hailstorms, netizens subsequently shared videos of the aftermath on social media.

In addition to exterior vehicle damage, the viral video shows other cars with their front and back windows broken by big hailstones.

The turbulent weather events unleashed a swarm of natural forces and wreaked damage throughout the kingdom. A hailstorm, rainstorm, and flooding all came together to cause havoc and disruption, which prompted emergency responses and brought attention to how vulnerable the area is to extreme weather.

In response, the local government sent out field teams and municipal employees to clear the hail off main thoroughfares so that regular traffic could resume.

Rainfall reached several governorates in the Asir region, such as towns connected to the governorates of Tarib, Al Amwah, and Bisha, as well as Balqarn, Barq, Mahayil, Al Majaridah, Sarat Ubaida, and Ahad Rufaidah.

Watch here:

END TIME NEWS – 🇴🇲🇰🇼A river of hail in the Saudi desert, due to the intense storms that affect the region pic.twitter.com/0Wvhr5Tfyx — Kevin De La Fuente.✨ (@alber83720) April 1, 2024

#WATCH 🔴 Anomalous phenomena: new videos from Saudi Arabia show deserts transformed into oases and severe flooding after storms with hail. This is not the first instance this year where the country's usual landscapes have undergone unexpected changes. pic.twitter.com/5N6Q6ucRSn — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) April 2, 2024

عاجل 🔴



محافظة #النماص تشهد تساقطاً لزخات البرد بأحجام كبيرة ؛ حطم زجاج السيارات .



–



pic.twitter.com/9Njz9dny4D — خبر عاجل (@AJELNEWS24) March 31, 2024