Lulu group chairman Yusuffali dismisses reports of ED summons, calls them fake

Dubai: Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali M A on Tuesday dismissed reports of being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the LIFE Mission case and termed them as fake.

He stated that the group would not give in to any “misinformation campaign” and may take legal action against those who spread such rumors against the group and himself.

His name came to the fore after the chat messages between Swapna Suresh and M.Sivasankar, the now jailed former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, got out.

Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali says his firm is a structural company

On Wednesday, he said that his firm is a structural company having thousands of employees.

In a press meeting held in Dubai, Yusuffali said, “Just ask the people who report that I got the summons and clear it. Mine is a structural company employing 65000 people. 310 crore rupees are paid as monthly salary outside India, and 25 crore rupees inside India. We have no problem with anyone saying anything. I have been in the Gulf for 50 years.”

“We have to live under the rule of law. Will proceed accordingly. Yusuff Ali is not one to run away in fear when there are problems. I will not be afraid even if some social media people accuse me day and night. I will not back down from the cause of the poor and from my business. Lulu’s legal department will look into it if legal action is required,” Yusuffali said while speaking to the media in Dubai.

Life Mission

The bribery case pertains to Vijayan’s pet project — Life Mission flat project for the weaker sections of the society.

The Wadakkanchery project in Trissur district is mired in controversy, and the work has come to a standstill after the bribery case surfaced.

The funds for the project came from a UAE-based charity organisation — Red Crescent — and Swapna had alleged that a huge commission money had changed hands in the project. She made the allegations after the builder of the project — Santhosh Eapen — was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali’s name figured after it surfaced that he was also a part of the discussion about the project.

With inputs from agencies