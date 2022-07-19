Lulu mall controversy: Four men arrested for offering namaz

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested four people in connection with offering namaz in Lulu Mall, Lucknow.

Four arrested for offering Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/QA1s8Fnun7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

The four accused have been arrested in connection to a viral video of people offering Namaz inside newly inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The video had surfaced on July 12. An FIR was later registered based on complaint of Mall management. pic.twitter.com/HCcohg9eGf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

The four accused are Noman, Lukhman, Atif, and Rehan.

The newly opened Lulu Mall landed into controversy within two days of its opening. On July 12, a group of Muslim men was spotted offering Namazin at the Lulu Mall.

The viral video soon created a storm with many Hindutva organisations opposing it. Many called for boycotting the mall.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has issued a warning, saying that if namaz is offered again in the mall, it would hold a protest against it by reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

“People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people from other communities to offer prayers,” Sishir Charturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told PTI.

Also Read Police lodge case against unidentified people over namaz at Lulu Mall

The matter blew out of proportion when members of a right-wing oraganisation, the Hindu Samaj Party, attempted to recite Sundar Kand Path inside the controversial Lulu Mall premises. Three people were detained.

On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

“It should take the matter seriously and such lapses will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” he said.