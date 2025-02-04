Lung cancer is on rise among non-smokers, reveals new study

Bringing awareness to a new phenomenon, a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal reveals lung cancer is no longer restricted to smokers but is now emerging as the fifth leading cause of cancer-related mortality among non-smokers.

Lung cancer accounts for most of the cancer-related deaths worldwide with a majority of the global population living in areas with air quality index below World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Interestingly, the number of smokers worldwide has reduced while there is a significant rise in lung cancer cases in non-smokers.

The study identified adenocarcinoma, a subtype of lung cancer to be the leading diagnosis among non-smokers accounting for 53-70 percent of cancer cases globally. This cancer originates in the glands that produce fluids such as mucus and was one of the four subtypes analysed in the study.

Adenocarcinoma is only weakly linked to smoking but is the most common form of cancer that was identified among both genders. The disease was found to especially affect women, accounting for 59.7 percent of the 908,630 cases in 2022.

Experts from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the WHO-led the study analysing data from the 2022 Global Cancer Observatory. It was discovered that air pollution was one of the main factors causing a change in the risk profile in incidents of lung cancer and attributed 200,000 cases of adenocarcinoma to it.

Health experts recommend reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and wearing N95 masks outdoors where pollution levels are high. They also urge spending more time in green open spaces and maintaining a healthy diet paired with regular exercise to boost overall immunity.