Lung diseases among workers who built major US Hindu temple: Report

Workers who helped construct the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Jersey, one of the largest Hindu temples outside India, have developed serious respiratory illnesses, including silicosis, an incurable lung disease linked to prolonged exposure to silica dust.

The temple, built between 2015 and 2023, spans approximately 185 acres and features hand-carved stone imported from Rajasthan.

The illnesses and related deaths were reported in an investigation by The Guardian.

According to the report, some workers involved in carving stone developed silicosis, while others were diagnosed with tuberculosis and chronic bronchitis. At least two workers, identified as Ramesh Meena and Devi Lal, died after developing silicosis. Lal died while awaiting a lung transplant.

Dalit workers and recruitment

The workers involved in the project were largely from Dalit communities in India, historically among the most marginalised groups in the country’s caste hierarchy and often associated with hazardous and low-paid labour, the report says.

More than 200 workers were brought from Rajasthan to the United States on R-1 religious worker visas, according to the 2021 federal civil lawsuit. Plaintiffs allege they were paid as little as $1.20 per hour and worked up to 90 hours per week.

Some workers cited in reports said they had limited contact with their families for extended periods and that their passports were taken. Others said they were sent back to India after falling ill.

Earlier allegations and legal case

The health claims add to allegations first raised in 2021, when a federal civil lawsuit accused BAPS and associated entities of forced labour, human trafficking, and wage violations.

Reporting by The New York Times and the Associated Press said workers were brought under religious visas but assigned construction work. US federal authorities conducted enforcement activity at the site in 2021, removing dozens of workers.

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A federal criminal investigation concluded in 2025 without charges. The civil lawsuit, which had been paused during the investigation, is expected to proceed.

Working conditions and safety concerns

Workers cited in the lawsuit allege long working hours, restricted movement, and limited communication with family members. Several reports have included claims that workers were not allowed to leave the worksite freely.

The April 2 report also raises concerns about safety measures. Workers said they were not consistently provided with appropriate protective equipment for silica exposure, such as respirators, and had limited access to independent medical care. Some said they relied on on-site clinics and were discouraged from seeking outside treatment.

Response from BAPS

BAPS denied all allegations. The organisation says the individuals were religious volunteers engaged in seva, or voluntary service, and that they were provided with housing, meals, medical care, and other support.

It maintains that all activities complied with US laws and that safety protocols were followed. The organisation has also cited legal protections related to religious employment practices.