LV Prasad Eye Hospital doctor dies in accident in Hyderabad

He was a well-known doctor at the hospital.

BMW accident in khairatabad
Hyderabad: A senior doctor from LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Dr. Nilay Reddy, died in a road accident in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Rajendranagar Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the car driven by Dr. Nilay collided with a road divider.

Following the crash, his car fell off the road into the surrounding bushes.

It was later confirmed that Dr. Nilay Reddy died on the spot, and his body was found in the bushes at the accident site in Hyderabad.

Further investigations are underway.

