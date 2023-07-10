‘Maaf Kardiya’: Akbaruddin Owaisi to those who attempted to kill him

Hyderabad: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that he has forgiven those who attempted to take his life 12 years ago.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Owaisi School of Excellence’s new building in Salala Barkas, he stated, “Mera Khoon Bahane Waloon Ko Aaj Akbar Owaisi Maaf Karta hai” (Today, Akbar Owaisi forgives those who shed his blood). Continuing his address, he extended his forgiveness to all who tried to impede his progress and silence his voice.

It may be recalled that Akbaruddin Owaisi was brutally attacked in 2011 by 15 assailants armed with guns, swords, and daggers. In the attack, he received a gunshot in his abdomen. He still continues to suffer from health issues resulting from the assault.

On the political front, there is widespread speculation regarding the likelihood of the AIMIM fielding Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi, as a candidate for MLA in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.

According to party sources quoted in the DC report, Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi is expected to contest the Charminar Assembly Constituency, which holds historical significance for his family.

Also Read AIMIM may field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son from this constituency in Telangana polls

His grandfather, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, and his uncle, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, both made their electoral debut from Charminar.

The AIMIM has been representing the Charminar constituency for the past 40 years. Currently, the constituency is represented by Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi, who holds an MBBS degree, currently serves as a trustee and secretary of the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust.