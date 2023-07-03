AIMIM may field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son from this constituency in Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, there is widespread speculation in political circles that the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi, as an MLA candidate.

According to party sources quoted in the DC report, Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi is likely to contest the Charminar Assembly Constituency, which has a historical significance for his family. His grandfather, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, and his uncle, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, both made their electoral debut from Charminar.

The AIMIM has been representing the Charminar constituency for the past 40 years. Currently, the constituency is represented by Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

Initially, Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi had planned to field Nooruddin Owaisi in the 2018 assembly polls. However, due to his age, the plan was postponed. It is highly probable that he will now be fielded in the upcoming assembly polls.

Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi, who holds an MBBS degree, currently serves as a trustee and secretary of the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust.

AIMIM to enter fourth generation

After Dr. Nooruddin Owaisi enters politics, AIMIM will enter its fourth generation.

In 1957, the party’s responsibility was taken on by Abdul Waheed Owaisi, the grandfather of Asaduddin Owaisi. He was succeeded by his son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, the father of Asaduddin Owaisi, in 1975.

In 2008, Asaduddin Owaisi became the third president of the party. Later, his brother became the floor leader of the party. Now, it is likely that Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son will enter politics.

Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to take place for the 119 constituency seats later this year. In the previous assembly polls, the main parties involved were the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following the polls, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by winning 88 out of the 119 seats, marking a significant increase in its seat share by 25.

In contrast, the INC’s seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while the AIMIM managed to secure seven seats.

The BJP, despite its efforts to form a government, only managed to secure a single seat, with Raja Singh emerging victorious in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The party’s seat share dropped from five to one.

AIMIM’s plan apart from fielding Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son

In addition to their plan to field Akbaruddin Owaisi’s son, the AIMIM is considering contesting seats beyond the Old City of Hyderabad in the upcoming assembly polls. Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of AIMIM and MP for Hyderabad, stated that the decision on the number of seats the party will contest will be made after consulting all stakeholders.

It was not the first time AIMIM has expressed its intention to contest outside the Old City. The party’s floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi previously mentioned their plan to contest at least 50 out of the 119 seats in Telangana.